CaixaBank's facial recognition system for payments launched at Nestle Market

The move marks the first time a grocery or retail store uses facial recognition technology in that country. The payments system is developed with backers of the Payment Innovation Hub, such as Visa, Samsung, CaixaBank, Global Payments, and Arval, and it enables payments using biometric identifiers in the customers’ faces, with no the need for a car or cash.

The Nestle Market will operate the trial period for three months, and will seek to determine whether the facial recognition system helps facilitate customer checkout times, especially during peak demands including the Christmas shopping season begins. As such, customers need to download the Face to Pay Nestle Mobile mobile app to their phones and checkout at a special line that includes a tablet outfitted with a camera. The only thing they need to do is to take a selfie at the checkout camera and the image is compared at the bank.