CaixaBank offers facial recognition for cash at ATMs withdrawal

The bank has developed this project in collaboration with Fujitsu and FacePhi, and has implemented the verification system in four Store branches in Barcelona, with a total of 20 terminals. The company’s plan is to progressively expand facial recognition across its Store offices from H2 2019.

The system allows users to withdraw money from an ATM by recognising them from the image captured by the terminal's camera. The ATM can validate up to 16,000 points on the image of the user's face. However, CaixaBank ATMs will have both options: facial recognition or PIN. But, before using the service for the first time, users will need to register, which can be done in company branches, using employee tablets.