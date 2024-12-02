CaixaBank introduces facial recognition ATMs across Spain





According to NFCW, this aims at offering a better user experience and security in transactions, particularly in the context of COVID-19. The ATMs are able to validate up to 16.000 points on the image of a user’s face and are now live in several of the bank’s Store branches in Barcelona. In total, around 100 units will be deployed across the bank’s 30 Store branches throughout Spain.

Facial recognition streamlines the customer identification process and enables them to make withdrawals without using a password. In addition, in the context of COVID-19, the system enables users to withdraw cash from ATMs while minimising contact with the terminal's surface, given that the customer does not need to use the keypad.