CaixaBank and Revelock develop AI powered fraud prevention solution

The technology, which is already integrated into CaixaBankNow, CaixaBank's online banking platform, detects alterations in customers' habitual patterns of behaviour during online transactions that could be the result of attempted fraud by cybercriminals. The solution continuously assesses users' online interactions and compares them with risk patterns, providing security to all CaixaBank's online banking users.

Through this partnership, CaixaBank is reinforcing its strategy of applying new technology to the creation of new financial services and fraud control. It is also the result of the bank's commitment to a strategy of collaboration with start-ups, which enables the bank to speed up the time from idea to implementation, and identify talent.