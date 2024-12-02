Cachet and AFS partner to provide fraud solution

Cachets Select Mobile Deposit RDC platform will integrate with AFSs TrueChecks service to provide financial institutions with the ability to check deposited items against all RDC channels, matching against AFSs databases, which are updated daily to reduce risk, detect duplicates and improve fund availability policies.

Cachet Financial Solutions is a cloud-based, SaaS technology provider serving the financial services industry with mobile money and remote deposit capture solutions for PC, Mac and mobile.

Advanced Fraud Solutions delivers loss prevention tools for the front lines of financial institutions, providing same-day batch solution for identification of high-risk transactions that include frontline, remote, ATM, or additional channels.