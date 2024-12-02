Cable launches automated testing solution





Cable’s officials stated that the company developed Transaction Assurance to combat certain industry difficulties, including compliance lapses and gaps in existing protocols due to systemic failures in manual testing, aiming to offer improved visibility over the vast and often untested expanse of transactional data.











Transaction Assurance’s capabilities

Cable’s Transaction Assurance product automates the effectiveness testing of systems, intending to ensure that every transaction is monitored and thoroughly tested for regulatory breaches or control failures, while also removing the restrictions of manual dip sampling. The service provides banks, fintechs, and payment platforms with a fully automated and continuous effectiveness testing solution for financial transactions, providing adherence to regulatory requirements concerning transaction monitoring, sanctions, Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), and the Travel Rule.



Cable’s product was designed to address the challenges institutions face in testing transactions on their platforms. The company’s assurance engine aims to surpass traditional, manual sampling methods, which can be costly and error-prone, by offering a more reliable, automated solution. Transaction Assurance offers complete coverage at scale, being capable of managing millions of transactions. Moreover, Transaction Assurance acts as an overlay to existing first-line control systems, serving as a translation layer by amplifying the effectiveness through synthetisation and testing data in real time. This ensures adherence to policies and controls while delivering actionable insights, alerts, and visibility into an organisation’s compliance position.



Considering the comprehensive approach, Cable’s product simplifies the end-to-end compliance workflow, minimising operational difficulties. Moreover, it provides compliance teams with evidence of their program’s effectiveness, which can be presented to auditors, regulators, and stakeholders.





Cable’s past developments and collaborations