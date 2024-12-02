Cabital chooses Sumsub for its identity verification toolkit





This integration aims to conduct secure checks of potential crypto investors in just two minutes.

Cabital offers crypto-based savings products that promise interest rates as high as 12%. To stay in line with European AML/CTF principles and Lithuania’s domestic requirements, Cabital needed to find a solution for customer verification and due diligence.

Sumsub will provide Cabital with identity checks, adjustable to the requirements of 220+ countries and territories. Users pass Sumsub’s verification routine in two steps: first, they submit a photo of their passport; then, they go through biometric video identification.