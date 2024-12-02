CA Technologies partners with Poste Italiane for m-payment app

Postepay application allows customers to interact with a range of Poste Italiane services allowing them to check account balances, add funds to prepaid cards, add funds to a prepaid mobile phone and transfer funds. Postepay app uses the PosteID system based on CA AuthMinder.

To use the service, the Postepay customer must sign-up on the Poste Italiane website and register the mobile devices intended for use with Postepay app. A text message is then sent to the registered mobile number with a unique activation code associated with the Postepay app installed on the device. On activation, the PosteID software credential is sent to the device. The PosteID credential is locked to the device and can then be used in combination with the user’s PIN to verify his identity.