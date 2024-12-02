C6 Intelligence selects Pneurons Distributed Platform for fraud solution

The implementation will enable C6 to access different data sources around the world to help their customers understand their vulnerability to threats of identity theft, brand protection and money laundering.

In the US alone, it is expected 15 million individuals will have their identities used fraudulently with financial losses totaling upwards of USD 50 billion. In the UK, the number has reached 4 million, with losses per individual reaching up to GBP 9,000.

C6 Intelligence Group provides risk intelligence on individuals, companies and geographical locations.

Pneuron enables organizations to solve business problems through an approach that cuts across data, applications and processes. Pneuron’s Distributed Solutions Platform enables customers to accelerate business value and develop reports, products and applications.