Businesses believe mobile attacks to be the primary cyber threat

According to a ThreatMetrix customer survey, mobile represented one third of total traffic in 2013, and this number is projected to increase to 50% by the end of 2014.

Consumer behavior on mobile is also changing, as 86% of time on mobile devices is spent on mobile applications and only 14% on mobile web browsers.

However, findings reveal that many businesses’ mobile applications are not secure enough to handle the increased usage. 25% of executives using the ThreatMetrix TrustDefender Cybercrime Protection Platform believe mobile attacks are a leading threat they need to protect their business and customers against. Additional top threats include fraud losses, at 91%, and fraudulent account creation, at 49%.