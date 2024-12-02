



The PwC 2025 Digital Trust Insights Survey was developed in order to capture the views of worldwide business and tech providers on the difficulties, challenges, and opportunities to improve and transform cybersecurity in their organisations for the next 12 months. The report covered topics such as threat outlook, emerging tech, regulation, investments, and more.

The results were based on 4.042 survey responses across 77 areas, industries, sub-industries, and organisation sizes.











More insights on the 2025 Digital Trust Insights Survey

According to the official press release, key Canadian findings include companies that are prioritising cyber risk mitigation over North American and global counterparts, with 77% of Canadian respondents mentioning that their firm is prioritising cyber risk mitigation over the next year, compared to North American (61%) and global enterprises (57%). This is followed by digital and technology risk (CA 61%, North America 56%, Global 53%).

At the same time, Canadian organisations feel least prepared to address the cyber threats they find most concerning (risk to their brand, loss of business or disruption, compliance), with respondents indicating that the top four risks are cloud-related threats (CA 42% | Global 42%), third-party breach (ex data breaches) (CA 41% | Global 35%), ransomware (CA 41% | Global 27%), and hack-and-leak operations (CA 33% | Global 38%). However, there are risks that they are prepared to address, indicating a gap in cyber risk preparedness: cloud-related threats (CA 41% | Global 34%), third-party breaches (CA 37% | Global 28%), attacks on connected products (CA 34% | Global 31%), and ransomware (CA 33% | Global 25%).

Cloud Technology and Gen AI are impacting the cyber attack surface as well, with Canadian respondents saying that Cloud technology (27%) and Gen AI (22%) are the top two technologies that have significantly affected the surface of their IT environment in the past year (Global: GenAI 31% and Cloud tech 26%). At the same time, the cyber investment has changed for Gen AI increasing significantly by 31% (Global 40%), while respondents are prioritising the use of Gen AI for threat detection and response (CA 43% | Global 44%), malware and phishing detection (CA 41% | Global 38%), and Security Operation Centres (SOC) modernization (CA 41% | Global 35%).

In addition, Canadian respondents also indicated that there are significant challenges they face internally regarding the use of artificial intelligence. This includes implementing data governance (CA 49% | Global 35%), lack of training resources for employees (CA 44% | Global 37%), as well as a significant lack of trust in GEN AI by internal stakeholders (CA 44% | Global 39%).

Canadian surveyed individuals (15%) also indicated that the most damaging data breach they experienced in the past three years cost between USD 1 million - USD 9.9 million (North America 21%, Global 17%).

At the same time, they also expect their organisations' cyber budgets to increase in 2024, with 39% of Canadian respondents anticipating their cyber budgets to increase by 5% or less (Global 27%).



