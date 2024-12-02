Buguroo warns about malicious apps in Google Play

MobileIDWorld reports that all three applications take advantage of the Android Binder vulnerability, and these offending applications are Camero, callCam, and FileCrypt Manager. The first two are masquerading as photo editing tools, while the third is pretending to be an Android file manager. They seem to be legitimate apps that have theoretically been vetted like any other application available through Google Play, which makes it more likely that unsuspecting consumers will voluntarily choose to install them.

Buguroo suggests that the three apps are actually designed to obtain root privileges on any device that downloads the apps in question, which means that a hacker will have full control of the device and will have access to all passwords and personal information that has been stored on it. The process does not require any additional permissions once the app has been installed, so the victim is usually not aware that their device has been hacked.