buguroo unveils new centre for prevention against COVID-related fraud messages





The reason behind this initiative is that the company wants to allow consumers and companies to check for scams amongst COVID-related emails, SMS messages, and social posts. The centre aims to counter the frauds that have increased amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

The centre will offer a centralised way for consumers to check for scams and online fraud. Visitors will be able to report and check the legitimacy of messages they receive and access updated information offered in the hub, including the latest fraud campaigns and social engineering tricks being deployed by cybercriminals. buguroo also announced some of its capabilities that enable banks to identify fraudsters trying to open new accounts.