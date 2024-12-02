Buguroo teams up with Puleng Technologies





In 2018, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) reported a 75% increase in fraudulent incidents targeting online and mobile bank account-holders, costing an estimated USD 15 million. 2020 has seen a further spike in criminal behaviour, as fraudsters focus on COVID-19-related phishing campaigns to steal user credentials, as well as distribute malware that will allow them to hijack online banking sessions, known as Account Takeover (ATO).

As part of the deal, Puleng Technologies will offer and support buguroo’s behavioural biometrics solution – bugFraud – to its banking clients in the region, helping them to identify and stop fraudsters attempting to access customer accounts.