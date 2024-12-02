Buckaroo selects anti-money laundering solution from Fiserv

AML Risk Manager is an anti-money laundering (AML) solution providing advanced customer risk profiling, risk scoring, transaction monitoring and know your customer (KYC) capabilities. AML Risk Manager will provide Buckaroo with the ability to profile customer behavior and risk, along with case management and regulatory compliance capabilities.

Buckaroo is a supplier of payment solutions, specialised in billing & payments for companies and online payments for online retailers.

Fiserv is a provider of financial services technology, working for banks, thrifts, credit unions, securities broker dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers, among others.