Buckaroo, Ravelin team up against online fraud

Open Banking Report 2019

Buckaroo customers will soon be able to use the extensive technology and services of Ravelin. With the continuous growth of ecommerce in Europe, there’s increasing demand to make payments more secure.

The partnership with Ravelin gives Buckaroo’s customers the opportunity to optimise and monitor their customer acceptance in combination with risk payment services (including cards). Increasing the conversion in the checkout is an objective of every company. Overall, Buckaroo customers can benefit from a PSD2-compliant solution that allows them to protect their customers against fraud and gain deeper customer insights.