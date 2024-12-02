BT Wholesale to protect online payments with Semafone

The partnership will broaden BT Wholesale’s Hosted Communication Services portfolio to include Semafone’s contact centre PCI DSS compliance solution, Cardprotect, which also helps to address compliance for the incoming European General Data Protection Regulation (EU GPDR).

Semafone’s Secure Payments product will be delivered as an extension to BT’s Wholesale SIPT offering, being also available as a feature of BT Wholesale’s Avaya Cloud Service. The product will allow BT’s resellers to provide their customers with the ability to take payments securely via the telephone and achieve compliance with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Semafone’s patented payment method uses dual tone multi-frequency (DTMF) masking, which lets callers type their payment card numbers directly into the telephone keypad. This technology blocks out the card details as they are entered, meaning that contact centre agents cannot see or hear the numbers while transactions are being conducted.