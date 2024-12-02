BT, ForeScout to enhance device visibility and network security

The new service uses ForeScout technology in order to provide real-time agentless visibility and control of devices connected to corporate networks.

ForeScout’s agentless approach to network security provides real-time discovery, classification, assessment and monitoring of devices, allowing end-customers to see what is on their network, from campus to cloud, and to securely manage it. The technology company can also orchestrate a policy-based security enforcement operation, based on its IT and security management products to automate security workflows and accelerate threat response.

The service will be available worldwide from June 2017.