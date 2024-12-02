British holidaymakers lost GBP 6.7 mln in 2017 in booking scams

The reported number of cases was 4,700 - a 25% increase when compared to 2016. The data, shows that victims were on average scammed out of GBP 1,500 each.

The most common scams relate to airline tickets and accommodation bookings. There is a spike in cases during the summer and in December, leading experts to believe fraudsters are targeting peak holiday periods when it is harder to find a bargain. Fraudsters are also setting up bogus accommodation websites, hacking into legitimate accounts and posting fake adverts online.

According to Pauline Smith, head of fraud reporting centre Action Fraud, fraudsters are increasingly using more sophisticated ways to trick their victims, which is why it is important for everyone to do some research when making travel arrangements.