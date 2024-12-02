British fintech companies join forces to fight financial crime

Current FFE members include Bud, Curve, Facekart, Iwoca, Landbay, Loot, Market Invoice, Mobility, Monzo, Ozan, Pockit, Rate Setter, Revolut, TransferWise, and Tungsten.

The UK FinTech Financial Crime Exchange (FFE) was launched in 2017 and was established by FINTRAIL and RUSI. The exchange enables companies to share best practise and pooling information on financial crime typologies to protect their customers and strengthen their sector’s ability to detect and counter the global threat of financial crime, including money laundering, terrorist financing, bribery and corruption, tax evasion and market manipulation.

According to RUSI, the UK fintech sector is at the forefront of the global fintech revolution, accounting for a total of GBP 783m investment in 2016. This coincides with a growth in the risk of financial crime driven by expansion of digital channels and the increasingly interconnected nature of global finance and business.