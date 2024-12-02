British consumers worried about storing card details online

According to the survey, when it comes to online shopping, the need to create accounts and remember passwords is also a big frustration among consumers. Yet while consumers long for the convenience of one-click payments offered by sites like Amazon, 61% say they worry such short-cuts, which involve the vendor storing personal information, will put them at greater risk of having their identity compromised.

Other findings from Worldpay’s study show that just 23% of UK consumers feel comfortable with a smart device, such as a fridge or virtual assistant, ordering items on their behalf. 77% say they are concerned about the prospect of such devices being hacked by fraudsters.

Furthermore, consumers don’t feel happy with making payments through social media, with Worldpays research revealing 75% of consumers would not feel confident about shopping and paying through a messenger platform.

The research was conducted in June 2017, when polling company Research surveyed over 2,500 consumers across the UK on behalf of Worldpay, analysing their behaviours across the different buying channels.