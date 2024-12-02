Bretton AI has raised USD 75 million in Series B funding to expand its AI agent platform for financial crime operations in regulated financial institutions.

Following this announcement, the funding round was led by Sapphire Ventures, with participation from existing institutional investors including Greylock, Thomson Reuters Ventures, Canvas Ventures, and Y Combinator. New investor TIAA Ventures also joined the round.

Platform deployment across regulated institutions

According to the official press release, the US-based company's AI agents are deployed at banks regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Federal Reserve. The platform is used for KYC and KYB reviews, anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions investigations, as well as ongoing monitoring workflows.

Bretton AI's platform is built around what the company calls Trust Infrastructure, a governance system that integrates regulatory guidance, model risk management, continuous AI evaluation, and quality assurance into each agent. This framework was designed in order to ensure AI deployments are audit-ready and aligned with regulatory requirements from initial implementation.

The AI agents operate across multiple systems and data sources, processing investigations that typically require manual coordination of evidence and narratives under regulatory oversight. According to the company, the agents complete investigations in minutes rather than days, aiming to provide measurable returns on investment and consistency in financial crime decisions.

Expansion into additional compliance domains

Financial institutions face increasing regulatory scrutiny while seeking to expand customer bases and launch new products. Manual compliance processes, including identity verification, transaction investigation, and account monitoring, have become operational constraints for many institutions.

The Series B capital will be allocated to expanding Bretton AI's platform into additional financial crime domains, deepening regulatory engagement, and accelerating adoption among larger and more complex institutions. The company will also invest in product development and expand its engineering and go-to-market teams.

The compliance function represents a significant operational expense for financial services firms, with institutions required to maintain detailed audit trails and demonstrate adherence to evolving regulatory standards. AI deployment in this sector requires systems designed specifically for regulatory accountability, rather than general-purpose automation tools.

Bretton AI's approach positions compliance teams as operational multipliers by automating high-volume, structured workflows that traditionally required extensive manual intervention. The platform's governance layer is intended to provide the documentation and traceability required for regulatory examination and internal audit processes.