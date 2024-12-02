Breach Clarity reveals data breaches with great risk of COVID-19 scams





The US-based fraud prevention and detection tech company used its proprietary algorithm to analyse over 1,000 elements of five data breaches to produce their respective risk ratings. Breach Clarity’s analysis revealed that five recently reported data breaches put victimised consumers at greater risk of targeted scams:

Toondoo.com, reported January 2020, exposed emails, login credentials, and device information (e.g. IP addresses);

LimeLeads, reported January 2020, exposed employer name, contact info, and work email addresses;

Health Share of Oregon, reported February 2020, exposed protected health information, healthcare insurance account numbers, social security numbers, and more personal data;

Tetrad, reported February 2020, exposed names and associated home addresses;

Marriott International, reported March 2020, exposed employer names, home addresses, emails, and phone numbers.

However, every data breach exposes different types of information. Whereas the April 2020 breach of video conferencing app Zoom exposed email addresses, passwords, and personal meeting URLs, the March 2020 breach of Tupperware.com exposed credit and debit card information and billing addresses. Cybercriminals use each type of stolen data in unique ways: email phishing scams rely on a good, clean set of legitimate email addresses. Payment fraud depends on accurate and complete credit or debit card data. COVID-19 scammers are relying heavily on socially engineering to make attacks on financial accounts.