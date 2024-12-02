Brazilians do not trust corporates to protect their data

According to a poll conducted by GMI on behalf of Fortinet, around 76% of the consumers polled have concerns over how companies are looking after their details in the event of a possible data leak.

According to the research, only 25% of those surveyed trust their own doctor to protect their data and 23% trust their banking institution, while only 14% trust their employers and a meagre 6% trust retailers.

However, when it comes to what consumers are doing to protect their own information, some 81% mentioned they had adopted some form of improved security measure such as better passwords, but were not aware of other ways of boosting data security, such as two-factor authentication.

About 54% of those polled were also unsure about the security of their data while using social media tools and some 62% believe that their own computing device is the biggest threat to their data security.

The Fortinet research surveyed 5,000 consumers across Latin America during April 2015.