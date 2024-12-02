Brazil: Bolware malware threatens Boleto Bancario transactions

According to security company RSA Security, the crime ring wielding the Bolware (or ‘Boleto’ or ‘Eupuds’) man-in-the-browser (MiTB) malware have attacked 30 Brazilian banks since 2012, botting 192,227 computers and stealing 83,506 user credentials.

The company connects the attack to 8,095 unique fraudulent Boleto accounts responsible for 495,753 potentially fraudulent transactions.

Boleto is a money order payment system that can be used online. A person receives a Boleto invoice and uses the details on it to transfer money from themselves to the payee.

The company concludes that Brazilian banks should better defend themselves using blacklisting to monitor the addresses used by malicious IPs. One might add that there should be some kind of fraud detection in play.