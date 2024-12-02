Braspag receives PCI DSS 3.0 certification

The Braspag’s PCI DSS 3.0 certification process was conducted by QSA Trustwave Brazil, a company authorized by the PCI Security Standard Council.

The PCI DSS 3.0 certification validates adherence to safety procedures in order to protect data of credit and debit card users. It was created by global payment card brands in order to develop and protection standards of credit and debit cards users’ data. The Data Security Standard (DSS) applies to all institutions involved with credit and debit card payment processing, and its maintenance/update are performed by the PCI Security Standard Council (SSC), created in 2006 maintained independently by the global payment card brands.

Braspag is responsible for developing solutions for payment processing (payment gateway), reconciliation, anti-fraud, tokenization and checkout.