Braspag leverages ACI antifraud payment solution

Braspag provides services such as payment processing, reconciliation, antifraud, tokenization, checkout and hosted payments.

ACI ReD Shield is a key component of the UP eCommerce Payments, UP Merchant Payments and UP Payments Risk Management solutions. ACIs UP portfolio of solutions orchestrates all aspects of payments processing for any payment type, any channel, any currency and any network.

ACI Worldwide is a payment systems company whose products and services are designed to facilitate electronic payments and are used principally by financial institutions, retailers and electronic payment processors. For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.