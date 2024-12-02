Brand New Day chooses Sentinels to scale AML controls

Brand New Day was searching for a true compliance partner that it could work with to build custom and futureproofed compliance infrastructure, rather than a simple buyer-vendor exchange. This relationship is possible with Sentinels, which has a track record in developing with businesses to deliver compliance solutions.

Resources can be saved through Sentinels’ automated development of client risk profiles. These provide Brand New Day’s compliance officers with a clear and immediate overview of customer activity, allowing the neobank to focus on required due diligence measures.

Working together, Brand New Day and Sentinels aim to disrupt traditional approaches to compliance by challenging typical compliance assumptions and sharing determined best practices. One key focus area will be false positives.