bpost bank partners INFORM to boost its risk management strategy

INFORM is a global company in advanced optimization software systems and a provider of fraud prevention and compliance solutions. Its solution Riskshield will be employed by bpost bank to boost consumer protection by enabling accurate detection of fraud and sanctioned activities.

RiskShield offers a multichannel platform that detects and manages suspicious activities, minimizing losses using analytics, machine learning and intuitive rule management controls. The technology will integrate into the bank’s online and mobile banking infrastructure, allowing it to implement and control anti-fraud and compliance measurements using a single platform.