BOXX Insurance teams with Equifax and launches USD 1 mln ID Theft Coverage

The heightened concerns over online privacy, ID theft and protection have led BOXX to enhance its online protection support with USD 1 million coverage for Identity Theft and Loss, supported by Equifax.

With 87% of consumers planning to shop online during the holiday season (13% more compared to 2020), concerns around cybersecurity and protection online have also escalated, with 63% of consumers more alarmed than ever about their privacy online, according to the press release. With 83% of consumers wanting to do more to protect their privacy, worryingly 46% of consumers would have no idea what to do if their identity was stolen, reports BOXX Insurance.



