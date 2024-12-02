Bottomline launches watchlist screening solution

The company’s first North American financial institution and the first multinational corporate customers are implementing Watchlist Screening.

WLS is available to financial institutions and corporates globally, who can implement it with existing Bottomline secure payments solutions or as a standalone solution. WLS screens originator, beneficiary, and counter-party transactions in real-time against official sanctions lists built into the solution and published by international regulatory bodies including the EU, HMT, OFAC, OFSI and UN.

Bottomline Watchlist Screening’s integrated sanctions lists help financial institutions and corporates to: