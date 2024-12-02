Bottomline, Dow Jones partner in fight against financial crime

The collaboration aims to add key data to Bottomline’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorist Financing monitoring and screening capabilities, used to identify and thwart illicit transactions. Dow Jones’s risk data, including politically exposed persons (PEPs), sanctions lists and adverse media entities for the UK, Europe, and the Asia Pacific, will flow through Bottomline’s cyber fraud and risk management platform.

The additional intelligence will help identify internal and external threats and protect against criminal activity. The data inclusion can also help banks and corporates avoid incurring regulatory fines and reputational damage that often accompany fraud incidents by enabling them to identify suspicious transactions and stop payments fast.