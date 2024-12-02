BOPUS fraud could threat retailers, Chargebacks911 warns

Increasing numbers of consumers opt to go to one of the seller's bricks-and-mortar locations and pick up the purchase themselves. Nearly 67% of US shoppers have now used buy online, pickup in store (BOPUS), while 90% of retailers say that they plan to be offering it by 2021. 10% of all sales is estimated to be fulfilled through BOPUS by 2025.

The dispute mitigation and loss prevention company affirms that in Q3 of fiscal 2020, Target saw its digital sales increase 31%, with same-day services, including BOPUS, accounting for 80% of the growth. Other retailers report the following results: