Bonifii and Entersekt announce authentication solution for credit unions

MemberPass is a KYC-compliant member-controlled digital identity issued by credit union cooperatives. The solution enables members to authenticate themselves on any channel in less than 10 seconds.

With MemberPass Express, credit union members will be able to seamlessly authenticate their identity using biometrics when doing an ecommerce transaction, visiting a branch, contacting a call center, or logging in to online or mobile banking – all with a consistent user experience. A pilot project with two initial credit unions is already in progress.

Entersekt provides device identity and customer authentication software. MemberPass is provided by Bonifii, a verifiable exchange network designed to enable trusted digital transactions using open standards and security technologies.