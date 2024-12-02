Bold.co selects Fraudio's Merchant-Initiated Fraud product





The MIF fraud detection product allows Bold to reinforce its central value proposition to onboard merchants in a frictionless and rapid manner by detecting fraudulent merchants weeks faster than previously.

This partnership will allow Fraudio to apply fraud detection expertise while also expanding the client base even more into the LATAM region.

Bold.co is a Colombia-based merchant acquirer that facilitates growth for small and medium-sized businesses by providing them with financial tools necessary to sell and to accept payments with cards in a secure way.

Fraudio connects payment service providers, merchant acquirers, issuers, and other players in the payments chain to a smart brain. Using this Plug & Protect technology platform, Fraudio protects clients from payment fraud, merchant-initiated fraud, and money laundering.

In an interview published in 2021, CEO of Fraudio explained the importance of AI-powered systems to help merchant acquirers combat merchant-initiated fraud during the merchant onboarding process.

