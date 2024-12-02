Boku Identity, Deep Labs, and TeleMessage to join NICE Actimize's X-Sight Marketplace

X-Sight Marketplace helps financial services organizations evaluate new point solutions and address a challenging regulatory and criminal environment. The recent additions include Boku Identity, a end-to-end identity solution provider; Deep Labs, specialists in applying persona-based artificial intelligence to assess risk and reduce fraud and identity theft; and TeleMessage, which provides cloud and on-premises messaging solutions.

X-Sight Marketplace leverages the X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service and further expands the functionality offered by the platform. The NICE Actimize X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service offers a single, unified, cost-effective way for financial services organizations to rapidly innovate and introduce new services while supporting financial crime, risk and compliance management capabilities.

Technology providers, such as Boku Identity, Deep Labs, and TeleMessage that partner with NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace ecosystem, are reviewed for their ability to complement financial crime and compliance solutions. Once approved, software and service providers become available to the NICE Actimize community via the X-Sight Marketplace.

Additional categories that will be added to NICE Actimize’s X-Sight Marketplace from other partner participants will include Ultimate Beneficial Ownership, Value-added Data & Adverse Media, Watchlist, Device Identification, and User Authentication & Fraud.