Boku, Digi to launch mobile identity services for fraud protection in Malaysia

Through the partnership with Boku, Digi plans to launch mobile identity products that proactively protect its customers from cyberthreats, including cyber-hacks, account takeover attacks, and SIM swap attacks.

As digital service providers and their customers are being targeted by fraudsters who seek to extract money or other forms of stored value from accounts, Boku’s Phone Number Verification (Authenticate) service will verify mobile number possession directly on the device by using its built-in connectivity to the mobile operators’ wireless network, while the ‘Reassigned Number’ (Detect) service allows a merchant to check if a mobile number has been reassigned or recycled by the carrier to a new user.