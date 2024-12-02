bob Finance AG has leveraged Jumio’s computer vision technology to support real-time and frictionless ID scanning services for customers who want to check their credit score with their new scoreme.ch service.

By choosing Nerverify, bob Finance seeks to provide a good authentication experience for of its mobile credit checking service. The company uses the Jumio’s service ability to verify IDs, its open API, its interface and security, and ability to spot fakes.

The whole process is fully compliant with know-your-customer and money laundering regulations.

Jumio is a company which delivers digital ID verification, enabling businesses to reduce fraud, using computer vision technology to verify credentials.