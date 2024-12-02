Quantum is an AI-powered electronic and voice communication surveillance system designed to cover specific risks through AI-driven policies, advanced scenarios, lexicons, and random samples.

BNY aims to identify, assess and mitigate risks across its organisation as it further executes its strategy. By leveraging Behavox’s technology, the company will improve its compliance monitoring and strengthen its approach to risk management.

The SaaS implementation covers BNY’s communication channels across over 16 languages. The company will benefit from Behavox’s flagship Quantum AIRP across compliance and conduct. This showcases Behavox’s capabilities to implement enterprise tech at scale through collaboration, focus on the processes, and technology-oriented problem-solving.











More about Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and support businesses. Its proprietary technology and LLM help users to benefit from AI without the need for expertise. Its client base includes banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies, equipping them with cost-effective insights.

Its solutions help customers leverage big data, detect and address compliance risks, secure data archiving, and predict and prevent regulatory breaches.

Latest news from BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps with money movement and management. In April 2025, BNY partnered with eToro to roll out a stock lending programme and allow users to earn passive income. BNY was set to act as a custodian to enable UK and European users to earn income through their stocks.

Additionally, eToro extended its clearing partnership with the company, leveraging its Global Clearing platform and offering integrated solutions across the US, including international clearing, custody, settlement, execution, and financing. Via a jointly developed value proposition, the two companies created a scalable global operating model allowing eToro’s clients to access approximately 19 exchanges globally.