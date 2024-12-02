BNP Paribas selects Fenergos client lifecycle management tech

Fenergo’s CLM solution will enable the bank to comply with all local and global regulatory rules by delivering a single client view across all jurisdictions and entities. The latest version of the tech company’s solution, v8, is built upon React – “the same technology that underpins high-volume, high-profile firms such as Netflix, Facebook, Instagram and the New York Times e-platforms”.

Fenergo is a provider of Client Lifecycle Management software solutions for corporate and institutional, business and commercial and private banks. Its solutions help institutions to manage the end-to-end regulatory onboarding and entity data management processes. The vendor adds that BNP Paribas is its sixth European client to be signed in the last six months.