BNP Paribas, Barclays, Goldman Sachs invest in AI startup Digital Reasoning

The other investors include Barclays, Square Capital, Goldman Sachs, Nasdaq, Lemhi Ventures, HCA, and the Partnership Fund for New York City.

The US-based Digital Reasoning was launched in 2012. The company identifies unstructured communications data to add context to human conversations, as well as flags potential fraudulent activity hidden in those communications. Banks and FIs use its services for internal use to scan employee e-mails for fraudulent patterns or red flags.

The new round of funding will be used to further build technology for natural language processing as well as growing its product offerings for capital markets and wealth management companies.

The new investment will enable us to use our novel and patented AI technology to turn all forms of communications data – including now audio and voice data – into discoverable, understandable, and actionable insights that help to accelerate customer-centric data strategies in the world’s enterprises.