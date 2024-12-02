



As per the information detailed in the press release, BNF Bank introduced the customer digital onboarding platform in a bid to make the process more accessible and efficient. Through this move, new customers can open a BNF account utilising their smartphones or tablets and a Maltese ID or residence card, without being required to visit one of the bank’s branches.











BNF Bank’s development strategy

The current announcement is part of BNF’s digital transformation objective, as well as its ongoing commitment to simplify access to financial services for its clients. Additionally, through increased security measures, the bank aims to protect customers’ personal information, maintaining its confidentiality and safety. According to BNF Bank’s officials, by making the onboarding process more simple and secure, the bank focuses on allowing clients to have access to faster and more convenient services. The advancement is set to eliminate the need for time-consuming and physical requirements associated with branch visits. BNF Bank underscored its commitment to digital transformation, positioning itself to support innovation and meet customer-centric targets while further enabling paperless solutions.



Currently, BNF Bank provides personal and business clients with tailored products and services via a network of 12 retail branches equipped with ATMs and deposit machines across the Maltese Islands. The bank also established an international presence through its branch in the UK. BNF bank’s long-term strategic objective is to solidify its position in the industry and strengthen its values, as well as to make itself ready for upcoming trends and difficulties.