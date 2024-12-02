BMO and MasterCard run biometric verification program

The service will enable cardholder to verify online their transactions using facial recognition and fingerprint biometrics. Verification will be made via MasterCards Identity Check app which allow users to pay for online purchases on their smartphones.

When using a card with this program to make a purchase, cardholders will be prompted by the Identity Check app either to scan their fingerprint or take a selfie for facial recognition. When the identity has been verified, users will be returned to the merchant to complete their purchase.

The Identity Check app was tested in 2015 and at the end of the pilot, 88% of participants said that biometric authentication was easy to use on its own, while 86% of respondents said they found it easier to use than password-based authentication.