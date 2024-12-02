Bluetooth SIG and FIDO Alliance partner for two-factor authentication

The goal of the MOU is to contribute to specifications for FIDO U2F over Bluetooth Smart to extend the reach of FIDO U2F from the desktop to the mobile device.

Mobile devices carry a full range of personal information and are being outfitted with simpler, stronger local device authentication. Currently, options to secure or ‘lock’ mobile devices are a PIN, a gesture, or biometric authentication. The FIDO Alliance and Bluetooth SIG MOU looks to use the local device for online authentication, adding full FIDO U2F security to any over-the-air connection.

Bluetooth wireless technology enables secure connectivity for an expanding range of devices and serves as the backbone of the connected world. Bluetooth Smart technology, through an updatable platform and low power consumption, creates new application opportunities for the mobile phone, consumer electronics, PC, automotive, health and fitness as well as smart home industries.