BlueSnap upgrades security and fraud prevention capabilities

Available via BlueSnaps BuyNow hosted checkout pages or APIs, Client Side Encryption helps online merchants protect payment card information. The BlueSnap Client Side Encryption (Bluesnap.js) library allows them to encrypt credit card data in the shoppers browser window, preventing card data from ever reaching the merchants servers.

Once the card data reaches BlueSnaps database, BlueSnap adds an additional layer of encryption. In the unlikely event of a breach, the data is unreadable and useless without the appropriate keys. BlueSnap combines Client Side Encryption with tokenization, a process that substitutes real payment card data with fake data to minimize exposure.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.