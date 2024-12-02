BlueSnap updates its Client Side Encryption API for iOS 8

This will ensure that shoppers who update their iPhones and iPads will benefit from the same encryption strategy that allows BlueSnap to protect payment card information on all web devices.

The Client Side Encryption API encrypts sensitive payment fields on the checkout page on the shopper’s device before the information is sent to the merchant’s server. The encrypted information is then sent to BlueSnap’s servers, decrypted and processed.

BlueSnap provides digital merchants with an ecommerce solution that enables monetization across a wide variety of digital goods including audio and video content, software, casual games and subscription access to publications and services. The company serves over 5,000 merchants in 180 countries by localizing the experience for shoppers worldwide, with 28 languages, 60 currencies and 90 payment types.