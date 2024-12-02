BlueSnap adds enhanced features to its integration with Zuora

According to MarTechSeries, via the integration of BlueSnap’s All-in-One Payment Platform to Zuora, businesses have access to a single solution that supports global growth with quick and easy set up. This provides:

One account connecting merchants to up to 30 global banks in a bid to facilitate authorisation rates;

100 shopper currencies to increase conversion rates;

17 payout currencies to reduce costs

Latin America card support;

SEPA Direct Debit.

Zuora customers will be offered access to robust security and reporting features including: