BluePay introduces hold functionality to fraud management tools

This will allow transactions to be held for manual review if merchant-specified criteria are not met. Merchants will be able to review held transactions and then release or decline them within the BluePay Gateway. Any merchant using BluePays fraud management tools will be able to utilize this new function.

BluePay offers marketing and processing services as well as a web-based information portal to financial institutions and merchants. BluePay also offers electronic bill presentment and payment, recurring billing applications, Automated Clearing House (ACH) processing and full tokenization services.