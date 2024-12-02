Bluefin upgrades ShieldConex





As per the information detailed in the press release, the new ShieldConex capability offers token and EMV/P2PE-based processing services to payment processors and protects Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected Health Information (PHI) endpoints. Enterprise merchants that require a universal solution can leverage the endpoint-agnostic upgrade to unlock value by reducing the PCI and PII footprint, as well as avoiding long-term processor lock-in.











ShieldConex’s upgraded capabilities

Bluefin’s patent-pending capability focuses on detokenising data in real-time and forwarding it to any processor for validation. To tend to the needs of retailers, Bluefin’s solution was developed to process PCI/P2PE-protected EMV payments, with enterprise or tier-1 retailers receiving a processor-independent solution for the tokenisation of these payments that can be provided to their processor of choice. Additionally, the update improves ShieldConex’s existing tokenisation and data anonymisation service by integrating secure proxy features to any endpoint for card-present and card-not-present processing. Proxy services for PII and PHI data are also assisted by the added service. With the updates, Bluefin aims to deliver the framework so that merchants, as well as their partners, are not required to hold PCI, PII, or PHI data on their networks or systems.



According to Bluefin’s officials, tier 1 merchants usually have multi-processor strategies to attain payment flexibility, redundancy, and independence, and avoiding lock-in represents a requirement for most organisations. By merging universal tokenisation with the company’s existing ShieldConex and Decryptx solutions, Bluefin solidifies its position in solving the complex payment and data security needs of tier 1 merchants. Some of the newly added capabilities include:

Tokenisation and detokenisation in real-time of data to processor endpoint;

P2PE decryption of PCI cardholder information to processor endpoint in real-time;

Format preserving tokens generation from EMV or P2PE transactions;

Token distributing with partners and affiliates;

Capability for merchants to shift between processors without needing to re-key the terminals.

ShieldConex is included in Bluefin’s payment and data security suite of solutions that focuses on protecting payments, PII, and PHI data throughout the entire customer journey. Furthermore, the company’s products include services for contactless, face-to-face, call centre, mobile, ecommerce, and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government, and non-profit industries. Currently, the company has 300 global partners that serve 35,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 60 countries.

