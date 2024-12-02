Bluefin to provide PCI-validated P2PE solution for Two Men and a Truck

Two Men and a Truck will provide their franchises a mobile solution using Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE and EMV-certified Nomad 2.0 Bluetooth mobile device that pairs with an android or iOS tablet to allow their movers the ability to securely collect payment at the time of service.

The ID Tech SREDKey allows franchises to accept secure payments over the phone or in office payments. Bluefin’s P2PE solutions encrypt cardholder data within a PCI-approved P2PE point of entry device, preventing cardholder data from being available as clear-text in an enterprise’s system or network, where it could be exposed in the event of a data breach.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

Two Men and a Truck is a franchised moving company with franchises in 32 states in the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada and Ireland.